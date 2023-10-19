Jada Pinkett Smith slammed for revealing her marriage secrets

Jada Pinkett Smith has been slammed by ‘The View’ host Alyssa Farah Griffin for revealing her and Will Smith’s marriage secrets. The actress, 52, has just published her autobiography ‘Worthy’ in which she told the world she and Smith, 55, have been secretly separated for seven years, and Farah Griffin, 34, said she had no idea why the star didn’t want to “protect” their privacy.

She said on the ‘Behind the Table’ podcast about Pinkett Smith: “I think she needs to be more in tune with (Will’s) feelings.” The former White House press secretary also hit out at Pinkett Smith for refusing to file for divorce despite saying she was leading a separate life from her estranged husband.

She added: “It’s also okay to admit a marriage didn’t work. That’s what I guess I’m struck by, like, if you’re dating other people, you’re not doing any of the things that are ‘marriage,’ why not just go ahead (and file for divorce.) “There shouldn’t be a stigma to divorce.”

Farah Griffin admitted being a co-host on ‘The View’ sometimes demands she shares details about her personal life, but she said she makes an effort to “check” her instincts. She added: “I would never say something that would hurt my husband or that would embarrass him or that would put him in an uncomfortable position.” Farah Griffin’s fellow ‘View’ host Ana Navarro, 51, last week said Pinkett Smith should not have divulged so many intimate details about her marriage and accused the mom-of-two from profiting from her fractured family.

She added: “I think she’s having a relationship with her bank account because every time she needs to increase the ratings of the ‘Red Table Talk’ (Jada’s talk show), every time she needs to sell books, she drops these bombshells. “I find it unseemly and I will tell you this, ‘Be careful of anybody who pretends to have a perfect marriage.”

But Smith seems unbothered by his estranged wife’s tell-all book and press interviews to promote the autobiography. On Tuesday, he posted a video of himself on Instagram titled ‘OFFICIAL STATEMENT’, suggesting the revelations were meaningless compared to the size of the universe.

The clip started with him sitting in a living room saying: “I got something for you, here’s my opinion on the…” . He then pretended to sneeze and the camera zoomed out and out until it was nearly above the Earth. And earlier this week, the ‘Men in Black’ star posted another Instagram video of himself, showing the actor sleeping on a boat with the caption: “Notifications off :).”