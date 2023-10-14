Jada Pinkett Smith 'worried' about Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock

Jada Pinkett Smith was "really worried" about Will Smith on the night he smacked Chris Rock. The 52-year-old actress was the butt of a joke made by comedian Rock, 58, about her shaven-headed look at the 2022 Oscars and her husband Smith took it upon himself to smack him in the face, but she has now revealed that he told her later that he "meant no harm" with the quip.

Speaking in a preview clip from her upcoming interview with Hoda Kotb, she said: "Chris looks to me and he says, ‘Jada, I meant no harm.' "I'm just out of it because I'm really worried about Will'. And Will's still talking. Now he’s mad because Chris is talking to me. And I go, ‘Chris, this is about some old s***.’ That’s all I could think of saying, right? And I couldn’t really take in his apology." The 'Nutty Professor' star previously explained that Rock had approached her to try to make amends but she couldn't talk to him in that moment because she needed to be with her husband.