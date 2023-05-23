Independent Online
Jeff Bezos reportedly engaged to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Amazon Founder and Executive Chair Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez pose on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the Global Premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power at the Odeon cinema in Leicester Square. Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP

Amazon Founder and Executive Chair Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez pose on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the Global Premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power at the Odeon cinema in Leicester Square. Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP

Published 1h ago

Washington - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, are now engaged, Page Six reported, citing sources.

The couple are currently in France for the Cannes Film Festival, where they have been attending the star-studded party circuit.

Rumours have been spreading for months that the couple is all set to tie the knot, mostly due to speculation about a massive heart-shaped ring Sanchez wore, as per Page Six.

Bezos and Sanchez, a former broadcast journalist, started dating each other in 2018.

News broke that they were a couple in 2019, but the duo kept a low profile until his divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott, was finalised, reported Page Six.

Bezos and MacKenzie share four children.

As per Page Six, MacKenzie received $38-billion in the divorce settlement, pledging half to charity.

The settlement made her the third richest woman in the world, with 25% of the exes' joint stock in Amazon, though Bezos kept voting control over her nearly 20 million shares.

Sanchez, on the other hand, stated in November 2022 that she intends to follow in the footsteps of Blue Origin's founder and travel to space.

‘’It'll be a great group of females,’’ she said of the trip's potential crew.

She was earlier married to Patrick Whitesell, with whom she shares two kids, Ella and Evan.

She also shares 22-year-old son Nikko with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez, reported Page Six.

