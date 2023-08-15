Joe Manganiello spotted for first time in public following split from Sofia Vergara - sans wedding ring

Joe Manganiello was spotted for the first time since Sofia Vergara announced their divorce after seven years of marriage, People reported. On Saturday, the actor was spotted in Los Angeles running errands after a workout while carrying the former couple's dog ‘Bubbles.’

Following the divorce, he no longer wore a wedding ring. Manganiello's public appearance comes less than a month after sources told PEOPLE on July 18 that Vergara and Manganiello are divorcing after seven years of marriage. The couple addressed the news the day before, on July 17, in a statement shared with Page Six, stating that it was a "difficult decision."

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," said the ex-couple in a statement. Manganiello filed for divorce two days after the news broke, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce, according to divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE. He listed July 2 as the date of separation.

According to Page Six, Vergara agreed to let Manganiello keep their 10-year-old Chihuahua-Pomeranian.