Jonathan Van Ness surprises fans with secret marriage news

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Grooming expert and podcast host Jonathan Van Ness has revealed that he secretly got married to his best friend in 2020. He made the announcement while reflecting on 2020 in an Instagram post. Van Ness, star of the reality show "Queer Eye", got married to London-born model Mark Peacock. He shared a wedding photo among a series of images on Instagram. "Thank you universe for allowing me to be here & thanks to everyone who has supported me. 2020 was a year unlike any other. I got to campaign & get more involved politically. I finished my tour in Australia & NZ for what I didn't know would be my last standup show for who knows how long," he shared. "I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with," he added.

Van Ness continued: "I met new friends & learned from them in the most 2020 way possible.. virtually, but these new friends I can't wait to hug irl @ashleemariepreston - and for all the hardships this year I do think our country is taking steps to heal and as painful as it is I'm hopeful for our future. I tumbled with the icon of icons @simonebiles , we got a lovely Pablo dog @austinpetsalive & @karamo @tanfrance @antoni @bobby & I FaceTimed to celebrate our Host Emmy nomination amongst other catch-ups ... miss our @queereye community! Last but not least the last time I got to see my mom who I'm so so proud of all she's done this year & can't wait to see her again soon."

Interior designer Bobby Berk, who also features on "Queer Eye", sent in good wishes. "Yay!! That was a hard secret to keep!! Love you Mark and Johnny!" Berk wrote.

Reality TV personality Karamo Brown, who also features in the show, commented "Yay! We can finally celebrate it publicly!! So happy for you!!!!!! One of the most Beautiful couples in the world", and Tan France shared: "Here's hoping next year is so much better, and that we can finally celebrate your marriage."