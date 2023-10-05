Joshua Jackson 'caught off guard' by Jodie Turner-Smith divorce

Joshua Jackson was reportedly "caught off guard" by Jodie Turner-Smith's decision to file for divorce. The 37-year-old model/actress has filed paperwork citing irreconcilable differences for the couple's split after nearly four years of marriage, listing the date of their separation as September 13 and asking for joint custody of their three-year-old daughter, Janie, but a new report suggests the 'Dawson's Creek' star didn't realise his wife was "this unhappy".

An insider told Us Weekly: "Joshua was clearly caught off guard by Jodie’s decision to divorce. “They had their issues, as many couples do - especially two busy actors who are also juggling a child. Joshua obviously didn’t realise it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy."

The source added the couple's friends have also been left surprised by the split. They said: "[Joshua and Jodie] seemed so devoted to each other, so everyone is shaking their heads." The former couple met at Jackson’s birthday party in 2018 and they secretly got engaged less than a year later.

They wed in an under-the-radar ceremony in December 2019 after they were spotted getting a marriage licence in Los Angeles in August that year. They welcomed their daughter in a home birth in April 2020. During a previous appearance on US TV's ‘The Tonight Show’, Jackson revealed Turner-Smith proposed to him during a trip to Central America.