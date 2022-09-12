Just because you sleep with your dog, doesn't mean your partner's okay with it

For some, the idea of snoozing alongside your furry friend is disgusting and for others, it’s a perfect night’s sleep, but, unfortunately, there are common downsides to sharing a bed with your dog. From finding drool patches on your pillow, deafening snoring, and endless amounts of dog hair left between the sheets.

Experts share their opinion on sharing a bed with your pet and how to avoid dirty sheets. Dog blocked If you’re single and ready to mingle then it’s time to say no to those puppy eyes. While most people surveyed said that sharing a bed with a dog had not affected their relationships, over a third had strong opinions on whether inviting your pup into your bed makes the heart grow fonder.

Over 50% of people think that sharing a bed with your dog is a relationship red flag and 1 in 5 admit they are actually put off dating someone if they share a bed with their dog … decisions, decisions. A rough night's sleep While two out of three owners share their beds with their dog, only 15% say that it improves their night's rest. As part of their pet study, Secret Linen Store analysed the 10 worst dog breeds to share a bed with.

The results included Bernese mountain dogs, Labradors and golden retrievers due to their size, shedding potential and boundless energy. Five percent of dog owners who share the bed with their pooch admitted to washing their sheets only once a month. Picture: Pixabay Poodles, chihuahuas and British bulldogs all made it into the top 10 best breeds to share your bed with. Loads more washing

According to the survey results, 42% of respondents who share their bed with a dog wash their sheets every week, with 17% of respondents saying they wash their sheets more than once a week. One in 5 owners who share their beds with their pets admitted to finding urine, faeces or vomit in their beds. Other common complaints included dog hair and mud on bedding and slobbery dog toys. Keeping your sheets ‘paw-fect’

The experts at Secret Linen Store recommend the following three must-do cleaning tips for dog owners. Picture: Samson Katt/ Pexels Pre-treat the worst stains If your snoozing pooch has left some unpleasant business in your bed, it’s best to pre-treat the fabric before popping it in the wash. Add a little laundry liquid directly to the stain, leave for 5 minutes then pop in the wash with more laundry liquid than usual.

Removing dog hair

Your tumble dryer can help with pet hair. After washing and drying as normal, pop the furry item (your laundry, not your dog!) in the dryer on the cold setting for about 10 minutes. The air and movement will help to dislodge the hairs and draw them into the filter, which you can then empty. Lose the smell Keep your sheets free of that persistent 'pet smell' by using detergents that are packed with essential oils. A laundry bleach that contains sodium percarbonate is also very effective as it reacts with water in the wash, killing off a lot of smells caused by bacteria, and will also help remove stubborn stains.