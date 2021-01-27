Justin Bieber glad he can 'grow' in relationship

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Justin Bieber is grateful for the opportunity to "grow" in his relationship with Hailey Bieber. The “What Do You Mean” hitmaker - who has been married to Hailey Bieber for over two years - feels it is such a "blessing" to be able to grow and watch his own potential "blossom". Taking to Instagram, he shared: "Tryna find that deeeeeep pocket ..."So fun using our potential and watching it blossom. So grateful for the gifts god has given me, my hope is to grow into all that God has for me in all areas of my life. "First and foremost my relationship with my incredible wife. What a blessing to have the opportunity to grow. God uses our potential to unlock our purpose! Go out there today and maximize your potential and watch fulfillment in your heart start to grow.! (sic)" Meanwhile, Hailey previously admitted she gets "jealous" in her relationship with Justin.

When asked if she felt jealous, she said: "I feel like jealousy is a normal, natural, human feeling. It’s going to happen, no matter who I like.

“If I could take the jealousy out of my body I would, but like, I can’t and neither can anybody.

“I know that for somebody in his position, there’s always going to be people that don’t care that he’s married and they’ll try [to flirt with him] anyway. It’s just up to you not to let anybody think that they can get that far."

And when it comes to arguments, the couple try not to "poke at the past" and are also mindful of how they speak to one another in order to make their relationship so successful.

Hailey explained: "We have a thing about tone as well. Nobody wants to respond to somebody attacking you, or yelling at you, or raising their voice.

"For him, a lot of it was tone, because when I get fired up, I get fired up. I’m from New York and I get loud and I talk with my hands ... He's a nice, relaxed Canadian guy."