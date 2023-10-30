Justin Timberlake branded a ‘piece of s***’ for allegedly urging Britney Spears to abort their baby

Britney Spears’ ex-boyfriend has branded Justin Timberlake a “piece of s***” for allegedly asking the singer to abort his baby. The 41-year-old ‘Toxic’ performer told in her ‘The Woman in Me’ memoir how she terminated the former *NSYNC star’s child when they were dating between 1999 and 2002 as he wasn’t ready to be a dad – and her former high school partner Donald ‘Reg’ Jones has now slammed the entertainer over the claim.

Jones, now 45, who dated Spears from 1996 to 1998, told the New York Post: “Any man that is gonna ask a woman to have an abortion? Then he is a piece of s*** in my book.” Spears said in her tell-all autobiography she wanted to keep Timberlake’s baby, adding: “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.” The mum-of-two added about how the 42-year-old singer – who is now settled with his actress wife Jessica Biel, 42, and their two children – was not ready to become a father: “Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.

“I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. “I don’t know if that was the right decision. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.” She also revealed the “excruciating” abortion was done at home so no one would find out.

Jones added in his chat with the Post about Spears apparently not wanting to leave life with him in Mississippi: “She didn’t want to go do Hollywood. She’d been there dancing, singing long enough.