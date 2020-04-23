Katherine Schwarzenegger says 'constant' communication is key to a marriage

Katherine Schwarzenegger says "constant" communication is key in her marriage to Chris Pratt. The 30-year-old author recently married the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor and she has revealed they are both "big communicators", something which she says is the "most amazing gift you can have in relationship". Speaking to Amy Nelson, founder and CEO of The Riveter, he said: "I'm a big communicator - I got married last June. Communication constantly is really the most amazing gift you can have in a partnership and relationship." Meanwhile, Katherine previously revealed the secret to her happy marriage with Chris is that they share "similar values". The 30-year-old star tied the knot with the 'Jurassic World' actor in June 2019 and admits their love is the "greatest gift" she has ever given herself.

She said: "It's so nice, I love it so much. It's the best. Being married to somebody that has similar values with that you just have the most amazing love is the greatest gift you can give yourself. My mom always said that to me, 'values, values, values', they are so important in a relationship."

Katherine and Chris would describe each other as one another's "cheerleaders".

She gushed about her beau: "When you have a partner who can love and support you throughout everything, that’s the greatest gift ever. I’ve always felt incredibly supported by my siblings and my parents, but to have that in a partner and in my husband is another amazing gift to have. We try to be each other’s greatest cheerleaders."