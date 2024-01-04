Kelly Clarkson admits she ‘never wanted to get married’

Kelly Clarkson "never wanted to get married". The 41-year-old pop star was married to Brandon Blackstock between 2013 and 2021 - but Clarkson has now admitted that that she never really planned to tie the knot.

She told PEOPLE: "I never wanted to get married the first time. "[Brandon] had children, a religious background, and it was important, I think, for him. But I’ve never been that person. Because I’ve been through a couple divorces in my family, I just don’t like to put any weight on it." Clarkson remains open to the idea of meeting someone new.

However, she doesn’t see herself marrying for a second time. The singer - who has River Rose, nine, and Remington Alexander, seven, with her ex-husband - shared: "It can happen; it doesn’t have to happen. For my kids, I definitely would never even think about it until they’re out of my house." Clarkson has been through an acrimonious split from Blackstock in recent years, and she acknowledges that "love is hard".

The 'Miss Independent' hitmaker also believes that "love is not forever". Clarkson explained: "I’ve always known that love is hard. "For me, love has always come with this elephant in the room of sadness. I’ve known love is not forever. I don’t mean that to sound depressing, but I think we put a lot of pressure on that word.