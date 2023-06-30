Kevin Costner accuses Christine Baumgartner of demanding nearly R4.6m in child support for ‘her plastic surgery’

Kevin Costner is reportedly accusing his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner of demanding nearly $250 000 (about R4.6m) in child support payments for plastic surgery. The ‘Yellowstone’ actor, 68, is said to have alleged in court documents his forensic accountant had found the 49-year-old handbag designer – who filed for divorce in May – spends more than $100 000 in cosmetic surgery procedures which he apparently says is the real reason she is asking for the money.

Page Six added papers they had obtained amid the couple’s increasingly bitter divorce fight also showed Baumgartner has spent thousands of dollars on shopping, construction loans, attorneys’ fees and other expenses that have “nothing” to do with her children. Baumgartner, who has children Cayden Wyatt, 16, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 13, with Costner, previously argued the $248 000 a month she is requesting is “less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle”. She also claimed she has “no income” of her own and has been a “stay-at-home” mom since 2007 when her oldest child was born.

But Costner is said to have stated in the new court documents that he believes $51 940 a month, which is what he’s currently paying, is a “reasonable” amount. Baumgartner filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and the exes’ finances have so far been the biggest point of contention. Baumgartner detailed in a court filing how much the actor made and spent last year in an effort to protest how much she will receive in spousal support.

Papers showed Costner and his family splurged nearly $12-million on expenses in the last 12 months. Costner had argued in court documents also obtained by Page Six he did not want his financial information to be made public out of fear that “irreparable harm” will be done to him by fraudsters. Papers showed he earned a total of $19,517,064.32 before taxes due to income he accrued from TV and film projects, rentals and social security.

He and his family spent $11,921,543.89 in expenses last year, leaving Costner with a 2022 net income of just over $7.5-million.

A huge slice of Costner’s spending went on his three homes, including a property in Santa Barbara, California, another in Aspen, Colorado and a third called the ‘Beach House’. Baumgartner is seeking $248 000 per month to help raise their three children. Court papers revealed she wants a small fortune to maintain the lifestyles of her and Costner’s kids.