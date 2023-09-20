Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reach agreement in bitter divorce dispute

Kevin Costner and his estranged wife have settled their divorce. The 'Yellowstone' actor has been locked in a bitter dispute with Christine Baumgartner since she filed to end their 18-year marriage in May, but according to TMZ, the pair have finally reached an agreement,

Although details of the settlement have not been revealed, sources told the outlet Baumgartner received more than was outlined in their prenuptial agreement. A judge had previously warned the prenup would be enforced and if the handbag designer had challenged the terms, she would have had to pay the 68-year-old actor more than $1 million and cover his attorney's fees, but over the weekend, the 48-year-old beauty agreed to the terms of a three-page settlement letter. It is believed her request for $850,000 (about R16 million) in legal fees was removed from the arrangement.

Last month, a judge agreed with Costner’s proposed amount of child support for Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and 13-year-old Grace, setting his monthly payments at $63, 209 - falling far short of Baumgartner’s request for $175, 057.

She later reduced her request to $161, 592 a month and argued luxury living is in the teenagers’ “DNA at this point” as they are accustomed to lavish holidays and private jet travel. Following his victory over the child support row, the 'Bodyguard' actor admitted the lengthy court battle was "horrible. He told 'Access Hollywood' following his win: “This is a horrible place to be, but this is where we’re at.