Mr. Kansi proposing to his wife at KFC. Picture: Screenshot from a video.
Twitter was on fire on Thursday night when KFC posted a video of a mystery couple that got engaged at one of their stores in the country. 

After a massive search, a Twitter user who goes by @alphi_s located the couple who wanted to have a small wedding ceremony because of a tight budget. But tweeps quickly offered to help Mr Kansi and his wife-to-be to have a remarkable wedding. 

 
Tshepo Mashego of Tshepo Jeans said that his friend pledged to pay for the groom's suit, while Archibold Mokobodi said that they will make the cocktails for the wedding. 


Celebrity chef Lesego Semenya said he'd be happy to make them a signature LesDaChef wedding cake. 