I just spoke to Mr Kansi re his #KFCProposal. He’d like to have a small event to celebrate his wife but budget is tight. We need a venue, dress, suit, cake, and food. I can’t wait to MC this one.— Isiphosakho (@alphi_s) November 8, 2019
Can anyone else help us, please 🙏
cc @KFCSA pic.twitter.com/VoNLT5MqfW
A good brother of mine just pledged to pay for his suit. Get in contact with me lets start with his suit fittings. He is getting married in a Relevance For Men Suit. https://t.co/I6pzJ7Ztov— Tshepo Mashego (@TshepoTsala) November 8, 2019
#KFCProposal— ARCHIBOLD MOKOBODI (@ARCHIBOLDMOKOBO) November 8, 2019
HI family please inform the couple we intend to offer free cocktails 4 a their wedding pic.twitter.com/Af3KQIeyHe
Would be happy to make them a signature LesDaChef wedding cake if you haven't found a provider yet. 😉 https://t.co/aauRo88UHR— Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) November 8, 2019
The wedding wouldn't be complete without the bride's gown right? So K Naomi is offering to help the bride-to-be with a wedding gown.
I’m here for the dress!♥️💃🏽— K Naomi👑 (@KNaomi_N) November 8, 2019
Let’s make it happen.#KFCProposal https://t.co/y59PQ90BT2
Many are offering their help to the couple, including Faucetgraphy who is offering a photoshoot at the wedding.
Photographer sorted! Anyone to help with the other things🙏🏿#KFCProposal— _black_cotton (@_faucetgraphy) November 8, 2019