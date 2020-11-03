Khanyi Mbau takes to Twitter to look for a date – but you need to be rich and handsome

You’d think Khanyi Mbau would have no problem snagging a date. But the actress has taken the unconventional route by posting a request on Twitter, and only serious contenders need apply.

Taking to social media, the 35-year-old shared her date requirements with her more than 1.4m followers.

“I feel like going on date a very handsome rich man 2moro night, Serious people only. Ps. I said handsome and rich. Tag me,” the ’Red Room' star tweeted.

It didn’t take long for potentials to try their luck.

One tweep commented with: “Go to PPE beneficiaries.Or finish Matric and persue (sic) career do that your Daughter can respect you.”