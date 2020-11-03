Khanyi Mbau takes to Twitter to look for a date – but you need to be rich and handsome
You’d think Khanyi Mbau would have no problem snagging a date. But the actress has taken the unconventional route by posting a request on Twitter, and only serious contenders need apply.
Taking to social media, the 35-year-old shared her date requirements with her more than 1.4m followers.
“I feel like going on date a very handsome rich man 2moro night, Serious people only. Ps. I said handsome and rich. Tag me,” the ’Red Room' star tweeted.
I feel like going on date a very handsome rich man 2moro night , Serious people only. Ps. I said handsome and rich. Tag me pic.twitter.com/9088MTqX1M— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) November 2, 2020
It didn’t take long for potentials to try their luck.
One tweep commented with: “Go to PPE beneficiaries.Or finish Matric and persue (sic) career do that your Daughter can respect you.”
Go to PPE beneficiaries.Or finish Matric and persue career do that your Daughter can respect you.— Themba (@Themba49960920) November 2, 2020
Mbau immediately jumped in and said: “You are broke aren’t you!!!”
Broke or rich I don't go for prostitutes.— Themba (@Themba49960920) November 2, 2020
The Twitter exchange soon turned nasty, but fans came to her defence.
A real man who was raised by a real woman can never never bully a woman never🤞🤞But if you where raised by bullies you become a bully graduate— Erica Williams (@EricaWi40130543) November 2, 2020
The trolling comments did nothing to dampen the spirits of those who wanted to date the ’Mbau Reloaded, Always Rise’ star.
So what about thina esingekho rich and handsome? pic.twitter.com/b5iqIQWaFM— Teddybear Snr (@KhulekaniMbat13) November 2, 2020
Should you get that very handsome rich man....... I’ll offer the date venue........😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/EaR9UMaLFj— LD Sobukwe (@Sobukwe_LD) November 2, 2020
Mbau recently ended her 10-year relationship with Tebogo Lerole.
In July this year, the couple announced their split via social media.
“Guys, we have been here before, certainly words I uttered before … Our second attempt grew us even further apart,” the actress wrote.
“Tebogo Edward billion has chosen to take a different path and (I) have chosen to respect it and let him soar in his greatness (sic).
“And by this we are no longer an item.”