Kim Kardashian admits she jumped into relationship ‘so fast’ with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has admitted she "jumped into" her relationship "so fast" with Pete Davidson. The 42-year-old reality TV star has reflected on her divorce from Kanye West, 46, in 2021 and how she ended up dating the 'Saturday Night Live' comedian just nine months after filing for divorce.

In the latest episode of 'The Kardashians', she told sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner: "I definitely jumped into another relationship so fast.

"It got my mind away from like stuff and that’s not a way to like run from things. It’s better to like, deal, heal… that’s a good one. Deal, heal, and then [feel]." Kardashian and West - who have kids North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four, together - finalised their divorce in March 2022 after six years of marriage, having been together since 2011. She and Davidson started dating in late 2021, months after she filed for divorce.

They split after nine months together, and earlier this year she opened up about the end of their romance. On an earlier episode of 'The Kardashians', she told Scott Disick: "Break-ups are just not my thing ... I'm proud of myself ... We just had talks and talks, we had been talking about it. So it was both of us just communicating really well about it. It's obviously sad." Kardashian went on to say Davidson had a tough time while they were together - suggesting it was because of her famous ex-husband Kanye West, saying: "There was a lot of guilt, he went through a lot because of my relationship."