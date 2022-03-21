Kim Kardashian trying to 'distance herself' from Kanye West's Instagram drama

The 41-year-old reality star - who was married to 'DONDA' rapper Kanye from 2014 until 2021 but is now dating 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson - is reportedly turning her focus away from his Instagram drama which has seen him banned from the photo sharing app and pulled from the Grammys after he made a racial slur towards comedian Trevor Noah.

A source said: "Kim is really trying not to focus too much on Kanye or concern herself with his Instagram posts and rants. She's having a great time with Pete [Davidson] and would really like to distance herself from the Kanye drama and hopes he can move on."

The insider went on to explain that the SKIMS founder - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two with her former husband - just wants to concentrate on co-parenting with Kanye and is "really enjoying" her new relationship.

The source told Entertainment Tonight: "She just wants to co-parent with him and keep things amicable for the sake of their kids. He's making it difficult for her, but she is trying to stay positive. Despite the struggles she's having with Kanye, Kim is really enjoying her relationship with Pete. She feels like she is having fun with him like she never has before. She feels so relaxed around him and like her true self. Things are getting more and more serious between them."