Ashton Kutcher has thanked his "Two and a Half Men" "family" for helping him get through his divorce from Demi Moore, admitting his co-stars' "support" was "phenomenal".
The 41-year-old star replaced Charlie Sheen on the sitcom in 2011, and while he initially had reservations about taking on the lead role of Walden Schmidt on the series because he "knew things were a little not great in [his] relationship" with Demi - who he split from in 2011 and divorced in 2013 - he had a "really good time" making the show.
Ashton said: "I wanted to work on that with Demi.
"I wanted to be home more. And I was like, 'Let me think about it.'
"I had a really good time making it. I actually went through a divorce on that show which is a really hard thing to do.
"And having a family [on set] while going through that ... I needed that."