LOOK: Elizabeth Hurley pays tribute to ex-fiancé Shane Warne

The 56-year-old actress has taken to Instagram to honour her former fiancé, who died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday.

Alongside some throwback snaps of herself and the cricket legend, Hurley wrote: “I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart. (sic)”

The “Bedazzled” star was in a relationship with Warne for three years until they split in 2013, and the sports icon – who died at the age of 52 – once described their romance as the “happiest days” of his life.

He said: “I was more in love with Elizabeth than I'd realised I could be. I miss the love we had. My years with Elizabeth were the happiest of my life.”