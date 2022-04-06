LOOK: Jo-Ann Strauss finally shows off her hubby after ’hiding’ him for 10 years

Former Miss SA Jo-Ann Strauss has more than 130K followers on Instagram and regularly posts about her family. One thing she never does is show her children’s faces. The same goes for her husband of 10 years, Michael Held.

But earlier this week, fans got a chance to finally see the couple together after Strauss posted a loved up picture of them on their wedding day surrounded by close family. In celebration of their 10-year wedding anniversary, the model and businesswoman took to Instagram to share her adoration for the father of her children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jo-Ann Strauss (@jo_annstrauss) “10 years ago, today. Celebrating a decade of marriage and what an incredible journey it has been,” she wrote. Strauss thanked Held and her father for being her rock, and also paid tribute to her mother and late brother, saying: “My brother was my man of honour and I miss him so much.

“Dementia has sadly taken my mom as I knew her in this picture, but I love her then and now and am grateful for everything. Sometimes you have to let go and let God.” Although the former beauty queen has always kept her marriage under wraps, here’s what we do know about Held. According to buzzsouthafrica.com, he’s a German orthopaedic surgeon who practises in Cape Town.

