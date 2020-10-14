LOOK: Mohale Motaung shares throwback pics of his and Somizi’s white wedding

It was the event of the year and lucky for us fans, many got to witness the fairy-tale wedding of Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and Mohale Motaung on their reality show “Somizi & Mohale: The Union”. The couple recently celebrated their first anniversary, showering praise on one another on their social media accounts. Mohale appeared to be in a nostalgic mood this week when he shared previously unseen snaps of the couple’s white wedding. Taking to Twitter, he posted a series of photos of the loved-up couple with the caption “Reminiscing”. Reminiscing. ☺️😍 pic.twitter.com/PDaMQcGVfH — Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) October 13, 2020 When they married last year, guests were informed on their invitations that there would be no smartphones or cameras allowed at the wedding.

It made sense since the wedding was being filmed for a Showmax special, but Somizi shared on his Instagram page that the couple also wanted the guests to engage with each other and enjoy every moment with the naked eye.

The caption read: "So when we decided to tell our wedding guests via invites that there will be no phones or cameras allowed beyond the venue gates, I'm sure most of them had a mini heart attack thinking how they are gonna get through the day without their phone“.

Their four-part wedding series broke records when the final episode was aired earlier this year, taking the crown as the show with the most views ever on its first day on Showmax.