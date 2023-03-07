LOOK: SA gold medallist Tatjana Schoenmaker and Rachel Kolisi's brother Joel Smith are all boo'd up

Olympic gold medallist, world record holder, and newly in love South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker, is head over heels with her new bae, Rachel Kolisi's brother, Joel Smith. Five days ago, Schoenmaker uploaded a photo of herself and Smith at what appears to be a rugby match to confirm their official relationship.

You'd think the pair were just there to support Smith's brother-in-law, Siya Kolisi, but the romantic photos posted were captioned, "And then you came along, and everything changed" by the world class swimmer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by -TATJANA-SCHOENMAKER- (@tatjanaschoen)

The start of another heart warming love story is being celebrated by Mzansi, and the Kolisi family in particular. The athletics community appears to be in favour of the new coupling based on the responses. As retired Springbok footballer Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira posted a fire emoji, both Rachel and Siya shared hearts and the lovestruck emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joel Smith (@jcsmith7) Based on the almost identical Instagram videos Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith posted of their family holiday, they also appear to have spent New Year's Eve together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joel Smith (@jcsmith7) The couple was also spotted at the Durban Hollywoodbets Kings Park stands, holding hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by -TATJANA-SCHOENMAKER- (@tatjanaschoen) Smith took a photo after going swimming to express his love for his famous girlfriend on Valentine's Day earlier this month. He captioned the picture "My Valentine" and included a heart emoji.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, the 25-year-old Schoenmaker won the gold medal in the 200m breaststroke, broke the world record in the event, and took home the silver in the 100m breaststroke. Smith is a member of the Kolisi Foundation squad which was established by Siya and Rachel, whilst Schoenmaker is still a swimming sensation. The Kolisi foundation founded in April 2020, "seeks to support people living in under-resourced communities in South Africa by providing resources, facilitating capacity-building and horizontal learning exchanges, and mobilising and advocating for systemic change", according to the statement on the non-profit's official website.

Smith penned the following in an Instagram caption in support of his brother-in-law’s charity in 2020: "I've been reflecting on what we as a team have experienced in the past 7 weeks, and I realise that my journey has been less about the distance and more about the lessons. What I have seen with my own two eyes on this journey has often left me feeling more overwhelmed than fulfilled not only because of the magnitude of the issue but because of the severity - people are struggling.“ Oddly enough, Rachel Kolisi earlier disclosed in a News24 interview that she had met her husband through her brother, Joel. It is evident that Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith's relationship began as a result of their shared interests - an unconditional love for family being the driving force.