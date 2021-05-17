LOOK: TikToker goes to great lengths to create fake wedding to get revenge on her ex

Love, and revenge, make people do crazy things.

We’ve seen jilted lovers do the wildest things to take revenge on their exes. Trashing their places, keying their cars or ripping up their clothes, seems like fairly run of the mill stuff these days as people become more creative with the help of social media.

We all know that social media can be a dark place with nowhere to hide. A great place to stalk your ex, and keep up with what they are doing with their lives.

Have they met someone else? Are they having fun without you? Have they moved on?

A TikTok user decided to use her platform to create a fake scenario to try and make her ex-boyfriend jealous.

A simple fake dinner date wasn’t going to cut it though.

Fitness enthusiast, Sarah Vilard, took things to a whole new level by creating a fake wedding and posting images of the wedding on her TikTok account.

She really did the most to create what looks like the perfect wedding. Handsome groom included.

The TikTok video captioned, Yup I’m Crazy, shows Sarah clearly still in shock at her own extreme action, the Gnarls Barkley song Crazy playing with a note: “Remembering the time when I faked getting married and had a photoshoot to get revenge on my ex. With a side note *photos after.”

Looking at the photos one can tell that she used a professional photographer to create super realistic wedding pictures. The type of images any real bride would be happy with!

One image shows her smiling as she appears to be dancing with her groom in a courtyard, wearing a beautiful shoestring flowing wedding gown with a long veil holding a pretty bouquet of pink flowers.

Another even included what one could only assume to be her bridesmaid sharing a happy moment at the reception.

The question, however, remains, “Did she get her revenge?” Did her ex get upset at her “wedding”?