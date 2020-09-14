LOOK: Wife’s Photoshop prank on husband is the viral content we need right now

Long road trips can have their downsides, especially if there are little ones involved. That dreaded “are we there yet” can become a bit too much for even the coolest of heads.

So when Sharea and Nate Overman embarked on a road trip across Indiana, US, with their three children, Sharea thought she would have some fun and play a prank on her husband.

It all started when Sharea noticed that Nate’s posture made him look like he was asleep while driving. So she snapped a photo of him and posted it to a photographer’s Facebook group she belongs to.

"I'm a part of this group of incredibly talented photographers on Facebook. So, I decided to post the photo and asked people to Photoshop some fun backgrounds into the photo, to make it look like he fell asleep while all these crazy things were going on,“ she told CNN.

At first, Sharea could not contain her laughter after receiving the submissions. A few days later her post went viral.