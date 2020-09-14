LOOK: Wife’s Photoshop prank on husband is the viral content we need right now
Long road trips can have their downsides, especially if there are little ones involved. That dreaded “are we there yet” can become a bit too much for even the coolest of heads.
So when Sharea and Nate Overman embarked on a road trip across Indiana, US, with their three children, Sharea thought she would have some fun and play a prank on her husband.
It all started when Sharea noticed that Nate’s posture made him look like he was asleep while driving. So she snapped a photo of him and posted it to a photographer’s Facebook group she belongs to.
"I'm a part of this group of incredibly talented photographers on Facebook. So, I decided to post the photo and asked people to Photoshop some fun backgrounds into the photo, to make it look like he fell asleep while all these crazy things were going on,“ she told CNN.
At first, Sharea could not contain her laughter after receiving the submissions. A few days later her post went viral.
"I started getting messages from people in South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Alaska … sending me their Photoshopped images of my husband,“ she said.
Talking about the post going viral, Sharea said: "There are people who have broken down and told us just how hard this year has been for them and that this is the first time they've been able to have a really good laugh at something.
Nate Overman 🤯😂🤯 this is crazy!!Posted by Sharea Overman on Sunday, September 6, 2020
"It's been so humbling because what started out as something so silly, has turned into all of this. We are putting smiles on faces we don't even know."