Looks like Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s entanglement was only the tip of the iceberg

Will Smith experimented with drugs amid his marriage troubles. The 53-year-old actor has been married to fellow Hollywood star Jada Pinkett Smith since 1997, but when their marriage was on the rocks, Will experimented with psychotropic tea and even had out-of-body experiences.

He recalled: "I was floating deep in outer space … I was trillions of light-years away from earth." Will claims that the drug helped him to realise that he didn't need anyone else's validation in order to be happy. In his new memoir, 'Will', he says: "If I’m this beautiful, I don’t need No. 1 movies to feel good about myself.

"If I’m this beautiful, I don’t need hit records to feel worthy of love. If I’m this beautiful, I don’t need Jada or anyone else to validate me." Will also turned to Michaela Boehm, an expert in tantric sexuality, during his relationship struggles. The actor - who has Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21, with Jada, as well as Trey, 28, with his first wife Sheree Zampino - was told to snap out of his slump by the expert.

Michaela told him: "Look, you are Will Effin’ Smith. You are one of the richest, most beloved people on Earth. If you can’t have the life that you want, the rest of us are screwed." Meanwhile, Jada recently discussed the couple's love life publicly. The actress suggested during an episode of 'Red Table Talk' that their sex life was complicated by the number of years they've been married.

She said: "The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. "That's why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex." However, Jada subsequently took to social media to clarify her earlier comments, insisting the couple didn't have any issues.