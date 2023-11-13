Love lives here: Mama Joy shows off her new man and Mzansi is here for it

Springbok superfan Mama Joy appears to be head over heels in love with her new bae. Over the weekend, she took to X to show off her man.

She posted a series of images showing off gifts after what seemed to be a shopping spree. Mama Joy, real name Joy Chauke, tweeted: “What about this? My man has got taste. Thanks Babe for the gifts. What do you think SA? I am a lucky woman neh?” One picture showed her posing with various items bought at luxury designer store Gucci.

Another was of a gold bracelet with the word “Je t’aime” engraved on it. “Je t’aime” is French for “I love you”. While another picture had her man in front of the Gucci store and another of the very happy-looking couple.

What about this ,,, My man has got a taste ,,, Thanks Babe for the gifts ,, What do you think SA ,,, Am a lucky woman Nee pic.twitter.com/PkDxYwCcFr — MamaJoy Chauke (@JoyChauke5) November 11, 2023 In a follow-up post, she shared an image of her mustery man kissing her hand. It appears Mzansi couldn’t be happier for the Springbok fan.

“Love lives here, baba joy love you mama,” responded @ChrisEcxel102. @amahle_siphungu said: “Not mama joy having a better love life than most of us love it for her.” “Happiness in baba Joy’s face? This is cute,” tweeted @NtoZintle_

@XoliswaZondo wrote: “ So happy for you Mama Joy. Love wins ALWAYS.” On Monday morning she posted another image of the two of them loved up, saying: “France Vs South Africa and South Africa has won Mamajoy has won just to prove a point lol …love lives here or kanjani ⁦@ChrisExcel102.”

France Vs South Africa 🇫🇷🇿🇦and South Afrca has won Mamajoy has won just to prove a point lol …love lives here or kanjani ⁦@ChrisExcel102⁩ pic.twitter.com/hotsdnY99N — MamaJoy Chauke (@JoyChauke5) November 13, 2023 @iamdjmfundisi responded to her tweet, saying: “Well done mama Joy, there is nothing like love and as they say French is the language of love. If this country was healthy the headlines would read ‘JOY finds LOVE’.” Mama Joy found herself thrust into the spotlight 30 years ago as South Africa’s most die-hard sports fan.