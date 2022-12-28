Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Lucky in love: Carl Niehaus expresses gratitude to his wife Noluthando Mdluli

Carl Niehaus and his wife Noluthando Mdluli. Picture: Twitter/niehaus_carl

Published 3h ago

Former spokesperson for the African National Congress, Carl Niehaus, celebrated his 63rd birthday on December 25 and took to social media to share snippets of him and his family enjoying a day out.

The politician who recently resigned from the ANC, tweeted a special message to his wife, Noluthando Mdluli, thanking her for her “incredible support”.

Along with an image of himself and his wife, he tweeted: “Thanks for your incredible support through thick and thin. I am truly blessed to have you and Nkanyezi in my life!”

His wife took to her Twitter feed to share a birthday wish to her hubby, which he retweeted, and captioned, “Happy birthday to my husband” along with a picture of the couple.

On announcing his birthday, he tweeted a few verses from the poem “My Soul Wears a Hat” by Mario de Andrade. “I have no time for endless meetings, where the statutes, rules, procedures & internal regulations are discussed, knowing that nothing will be done” is one of the verses he quoted.

Throughout the day he continued to share images of the family dining out, starting off with breakfast at a restaurant. He tweeted, “Early morning birthday/Christmas breakfast with my family. I am a blessed man.”

Later in the day, he shared images of them having lunch together. He tweeted, “Christmas lunch with my family: Celebrating my Birthday!”

He even shared a cute video of his son doing a little dance during lunchtime with the simple caption, “Birthday vibes!”

