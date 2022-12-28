Lucky in love: Carl Niehaus expresses gratitude to his wife Noluthando Mdluli

Former spokesperson for the African National Congress, Carl Niehaus, celebrated his 63rd birthday on December 25 and took to social media to share snippets of him and his family enjoying a day out. The politician who recently resigned from the ANC, tweeted a special message to his wife, Noluthando Mdluli, thanking her for her “incredible support”.

Along with an image of himself and his wife, he tweeted: “Thanks for your incredible support through thick and thin. I am truly blessed to have you and Nkanyezi in my life!” A Blessed Christmas to my darling wife @noliemdluli. Thanks for your incredible support through thick and thin. I am truly blessed to have you and Nkanyezi in my life! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2NeySWqeh4 — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) December 25, 2022 His wife took to her Twitter feed to share a birthday wish to her hubby, which he retweeted, and captioned, “Happy birthday to my husband” along with a picture of the couple. Happy birthday to my husband ❤️ @niehaus_carl pic.twitter.com/Dd3tKUWEo2 — Noluthando Mdluli (@noliemdluli) December 25, 2022 On announcing his birthday, he tweeted a few verses from the poem “My Soul Wears a Hat” by Mario de Andrade. “I have no time for endless meetings, where the statutes, rules, procedures & internal regulations are discussed, knowing that nothing will be done” is one of the verses he quoted.

I am 63 today:



“I have no time for endless meetings

where the statutes, rules, procedures & internal regulations are discussed,

knowing that nothing will be done.



I no longer have the patience

To stand absurd people who,

despite their chronological age,

have not grown up.” pic.twitter.com/m8qqcwZTQ9 — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) December 25, 2022 Throughout the day he continued to share images of the family dining out, starting off with breakfast at a restaurant. He tweeted, “Early morning birthday/Christmas breakfast with my family. I am a blessed man.” Early morning birthday/Christmas breakfast with my family ❤️. I am a blessed man. pic.twitter.com/8vbz0VDFl0 — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) December 25, 2022 Later in the day, he shared images of them having lunch together. He tweeted, “Christmas lunch with my family: Celebrating my Birthday!” Christmas lunch with my family: Celebrating my Birthday! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EQ5RK9dR23 — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) December 25, 2022 He even shared a cute video of his son doing a little dance during lunchtime with the simple caption, “Birthday vibes!”