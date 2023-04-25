Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton ‘secretly married in Vegas’

The “White Lotus” breakout star, 27, and Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist, 39, are said to have tied the knot at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas over the weekend. A source told “Page Six” they said “I do” in front of six guests, including Kardashian, 42, with the outlet adding Clark County records confirmed the couple had applied for a marriage licence.

The pair started dating in February, and posted photos at the time from a holiday they were on at the St Regis Punta Mita Resort, Mexico. Reality star Kardashian appears to have kept quiet about whether she was at the nuptials, but posted images at the weekend that included snaps of her and the couple being serenaded in a VIP section at Usher’s Vegas residency as well as the group boarding her private plane onto a white mat reading: “Kim Air”. The trio also attended the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, where Kardashian presented Appleton with an award.

Gage has told NBC’s “Today” show about being in love: “I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love.” Appleton said on “The Drew Barrymore Show” in March: “I’m very happy (and) very much in love. “I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special.