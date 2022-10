Megan Fox just hinted she wants a baby with Machine Gun Kelly in the most dramatic fashion: 'Kill me or get me pregnant!'

Megan Fox told her "devastatingly handsome" fiancé Machine Gun Kelly to "kill me or get me pregnant". The “Jennifer's Body” star posted a series of snaps of the couple at the Time100 Next Gala in New York City on Wednesday and proceeded to share how she wants her man to do wicked things to her.

Fox started off with the comment: "Never has anyone with better bone structure walked the earth." She also gushed: "Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5?" The mother-of-three – who has Noah, 10, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, six, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green – then brazenly requested: "Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options."

The couple has a freakishly unique way of showing their love for each other. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) MGK previously claimed the engagement ring he had made for Fox was designed so it "hurts" if it's taken off.

The ring features their birthstones emerald and diamond and has thorns for bands, which could cause the 36-year-old actress to shed blood if removed. The pop-punk star – whose real name is Colson Baker – said of the custom design: “It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. “And the diamond was directly from (designer) Stephen (Webster).”

He added: “The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart, and you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…” MGK then insisted: "Love is pain."

In a previous Instagram post, the 32-year-old rapper shared a close-up look at the ring and explained: "i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two. "The emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. (sic)".

The “My Bloody Valentine” rocker and the movie star – who started dating in 2020 – also "drank each other's blood" to celebrate their engagement. Fox shared a video of the proposal and wrote: "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. "We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.

"Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."