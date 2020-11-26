Megan Fox officially files for divorce from Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox has officially filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green. The ‘Jennifer’s Body’ star split from Brian in May this year after almost 10 years of marriage, and this week, she made the end of their romance official by filing legal documents to terminate their marriage. According to The Blast, Megan filed for dissolution of marriage on Wednesday in Los Angeles County Court, which comes just days after she made her first red carpet appearance with her new boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, whom she has been dating since June. The Blast also reports Brian - who has Noah, seven, Bodhi, six, and three-year-old Journey with Megan - filed his response to the ‘Transformers’ star’s divorce filing on Wednesday too. Terms of the divorce, including a custody agreement over their three sons, are not yet known to the public, but the former couple recently clashed on social media after Megan accused Brian of making her seem like an "absent mother”.

Megan hit out at the ‘BH90210’ star last month when he shared Halloween snaps with his kids, as she said she never posts pictures of her children online for the sake of their privacy.

She fumed: "Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in.

"I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via Instagram.

"You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time.

"Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you? (sic)"

Not long after the 34-year-old beauty shared her comment, Brian took down his original post, and replaced it with one that had Journey cropped out.