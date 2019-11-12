Spice Girls star Mel B admitted she doesn't see the issue with "snooping" on a partner's phone during a relationship as long as it's not a regular occurrence.
The 44-year-old star - who is currently single - admitted she has checked her partner's device "in the past", and she doesn't think it's a problem "as long as it's not" a regular habit in the relationship.
Speaking to dating app Badoo's podcast 'The Truth Flirts', she said: "I've checked my partner's phone in the past and I haven't really found anything that's made me go oh my god, but I've had a little snoop here and there.
"If the phone's lying there and it's not locked and you know their password, I don't see what the harm is, as long as it's not like a weekly thing that you're doing."
The Spice Girls singer also opened up on dating both men and women, and admitted despite being quite forthcoming with her music she prefers to let things happen "organically" when it comes to romance.