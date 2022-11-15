Melinda Gates has moved on from divorce and found a new man

One of the world’s wealthiest women, Melinda Gates is off the market and has a new man in her life. Melinda and Bill Gates finalised their divorce in August this year after 27 years of marriage, and there was no pre-nup.

As part of the divorce settlement, Melinda allegedly received over $65 billion (R1.1 trillion). On the day she filed for divorce, Bill Gates lined Melinda’s pockets with nearly $2bn in stocks, and the following day, he hooked her up with 25 million shares of Mexican Coca-Cola. As per TMZ, Melinda Gates has been dating Jon Du Pre for a few months, maybe longer.

Melinda Gates’s new man is a former reporter and touts himself as a strategic communications specialist. According to the report, Jon Du Pre has 35 years of experience in broadcasting, writing, video production, public speaking and more. He was a TV correspondent for Fox News Channel in the late 1990s and early 2000s. While his exact age is unknown, Du Pre is believed to be in his 60s.

He is a Brigham Young University (BYU) graduate and started as a part-time reporter and stringer for “KTVX”. He was awarded Emmy awards as well as a Golden Mic, and numerous accolades from the Associated Press. Jon Du Pre is not only a broadcast journalist. He penned a memoir in 2000.

The memoir enjoyed Amazon.com best-seller status for eight weeks and was optioned for a feature film by Disney. He has three adult children – sons Kasey and Jonny, who graduated from BYU, and daughter Jessie, who graduated from the University of Utah. Melinda Gates and Jon Du Pre’s first public sighting was in April when they were spotted together at a Nets and Celtics game.