Mona Monyane is engaged!

Seasoned actress, producer and businesswoman Mona Monyane recently announced via Instagram that she is engaged. The former “Muvhango” star shared a mini video featuring snaps of her and her man sharing kisses and also her ring finger dazzling a diamond engagement ring.

“CHOMI😭❤️🙌🏾...Abuthi (this fine brother, just asked me) a re ‘will you be my wifey’....Nna ka re (And I said) ‘yes I'll be your wifey’,” said Monyane. The star jokingly told her friends to get in touch with their designers, to get ready for the wedding of the year. She also shared her favourite bible verse, Jeremiah 29:11, which reads: “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future.”

She concluded her post with dancing emojis and love emojis, and wrote: “I’m engaged!” Fans and industry friends including Salamina Mosese, Nandi Madida, Masasa Mbangeni, Innocent Sadiki and Winnie Mashaba congratulated Monyane on her engagement. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mona Monyane (@mona.monyane) Monyane split from her actor husband Khulu Skenjana and ended their four-year marriage in 2020.

“My husband and I have parted ways. I know this will come as a shock to many and I ask that you continue to believe in love and family,” Monyane shared on her social media page. In her recent interview on SABC 3’s “Expresso Morning Show”, Monyane, who is also a founder of Power Of Wellness (POW), a scared space for people to deal with mental, emotional, and spiritual challenges, shared her own journey to healing following the public split. “After every relationship, you have to sit down, take out the balance sheet, take out the receipt and say what was happening here … it’s all about auditing,” she said.

“The Power Of Wellness movement really came from the process of me auditing everything, not just the actual break up because I think that’s what breakups do – they unpack everything that’s lying underneath the surface, everything that you’ve been avoiding … “I think the biggest thing for me was taking accountability for what my role was, which led to the breakup.” Watch the full interview below:

Monyane went on to explain that past traumas are a major contributor to failed relationships and marriages. “I think we don’t realise we carry certain traumas into the relationships until the end or until something big happens. “The thing with my previous relationship is, we lost a child and I went through some personal trials as well when my family home burned down.

“There was a lot happening at the time and previously, leading up to the breakup. “Where I’m at now, I’m allowing myself to be extremely grateful for each moment and not be tied up with being obsessed with the next thing is going to be and really avoid trying to control anybody else’s actions. “What empowers me right now is the heightened state of being and allowing that to be enough.