US TikTok and OnlyFans stars Jess and Stephen DeMarco have a somewhat unusual relationship. Married for a number of years, the couple have been vocal about their open marriage.

Known on TikTok as @CliquebaitTV, Jess and Stephen regularly post their girlfriends helping around the house. But now that Jess is pregnant with their first child, it’s raised quite a few eyebrows, considering they have no intention of changing their lifestyle. The simple reason being that Jess will need help when the baby is born.

In a video posted to social media, she wrote: "My husband has another girlfriend and I'm pregnant. "Most other women can't understand why I do this but... I remember everyone saying 'it takes a village.' "Yet most families in 2022 rely on one woman to do everything."

According to the Daily Star, the post went viral with more than 29K likes. @cliquebaittv4 *retreats into bushes; Simpson Style ♬ SHAKE IT FOR ME - lux

The DeMarcos received quite a bit of flak for their video and views on raising a baby while in an open relationship. Jess’s reasoning behind it wasn’t also that well received. “One woman? how about the man? he's a parent too,” said one online user. Another suggested the couple were doing the post for social media clout, and said, “Part of me believes that none of this is true.. and it’s all clickbait but it’s just me.”