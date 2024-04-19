Ne-Yo is a fan polygamy, but he has no plans to marry his two girlfriends

Ne-Yo has no plans to marry his two girlfriends. The 'So Sick' hitmaker is currently romancing two women and though he believes people should be able to "do what they want to do" in their personal lives, he doesn't want to make the unusual situation legal. Asked if he thinks people in polygamous relationships should be able to marry both their partners, he told TMZ: "I feel that in the realm of love and romance, let people do what they want to do as long as it's not hurting anybody. Sure, why not?"

But asked if he'll go and lobby the government to change the law, he added: "No to be honest, I don't need the government to tell me what I can and can't do when it comes to my personal life. "[Marry multiple women?] Who knows, depends on the situation, I'm not going to let it ruin my day, the people I love know I love them." The 44-year-old singer insisted he won't be "recommending" his situation to other people.

Asked if he'd advise others to try polygamy, he said: "I don't recommend anything to anybody. What works for me may not work for you and vice versa. Find out what works for you." The 'Masked Singer' winner - who has two children with former partner Monyetta Shaw and three with ex-wife Crystal Renay - also teased his new relationship situation may inspire some of his new songs. Asked why he has never sung about polygamy, he said: "The songs depend on the situation and the circumstance and this is the first time I've been in a relationship, a situation, like this so that's not to say no songs about it will come, they will come.