New book describes Duchess Meghan as the ‘meanest person’ and her control over Prince Harry

Former BBC journalist Tom Bower is expecting a massive fallout after his long-anticipated book “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors” is released later this week. But we won’t be holding our breath.

The book, with no input from the royal couple, is filled with salacious claims and what Bower described as “bombshells”. According to “Newsweek”, extracts published in “The Times” painted a grim picture of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, particularly Meghan who was quoted as the “meanest person” by an advertising shoot director she worked with.

The Duchess reportedly triggered the palace’s fury with a “Vanity Fair” interview while guest editing “British Vogue”, which resulted in a “conflict” about “control”. Prince Harry also made for an easy target.

“The Times” quoted Bower’s book extract, relaying when Harry first introduced Markle to his close friends at a shooting party in Sandringham.

Because of the cultural differences and her control over him, some old friends from Eton College reportedly said “Harry must be nuts” for dating her. The most controversial part of the book claimed Queen Elizabeth was relieved Markle would not attend Prince Philip’s funeral. This was later refuted by a palace source who told “Newsweek” it was “unlikely” she had been focussing on anything other than her late husband.

Journalist Sam Kashner entered the fray, writing an open letter to “The Times”, denying Bower’s negative account of his experience interviewing Markle for Vanity Fair in 2017. Telling the truth. Buried deep within the letters section of today's @thetimes is a note from journalist Sam Kashner, who denies biographer Tom Bower's negative account of his experience interviewing Meghan Markle for Vanity Fair in 2017. pic.twitter.com/Y58lPLDcvw — Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 19, 2022

Bower, who has been described as a “feared British biographer”, could find himself with more enemies than friends after the release of the book. The royal couple, on the other hand, have decided to stay tight-lipped.