Nick Cannon is against ’Eurocentric concept’ of marriage

The comedian and television presenter has seven children with multiple women - three that were born to different partners within a matter of months - and he admits he doesn't believe in the idea that "you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life".

Speaking about marriage and partnership, he said: "That’s a Eurocentric concept … the idea that you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life. The idea that a man should have one woman. We shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person."

The 40-year-old comedian lets the women in his life "lead" with the decisions.

She said: "Every woman in my life that I deal with or [have] dealt with … they know how I feel. And it usually is a concept like, I'm not going around like, 'Who am I gonna impregnate next?' When you really look at the family infrastructure, the woman is the one that always leads and makes decisions."