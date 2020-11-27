Nigerian playboy rocks up at wedding with 6 pregnant girlfriends. And yes, he claims they’re all his

How do you attract attention when walking into a crowded room? Bring along all your heavily-pregnant girlfriends and announce you’re the baby daddy. It might sound extra, but Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu did exactly this when attending a celebrity wedding in Nigeria earlier this week. Not one to be outdone by the newly-wed couple, the self-confessed playboy rocked up with six lovelies on his arm – all of them pregnant. Wearing a bright pink suit, a smiling Nwogu posed for a picture with the sextet who were wearing matching silver outfits, before taking them to Saturday’s high-profile nuptials in Lagos of actor Williams Uchemba, the New York Post reported. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pretty Mike Of Lagos (@prettymikeoflagos) The nightclub owner, who goes by the name “Pretty Mike”, later posted the picture tonInstagram with the caption: “LAGOS ZADDY LIVE #williamsgottheoscar PM and his 6 Baby Mothers to be… no film trick, we are just living our best life.”

In a video clip accompanying the post, Nwogu is seen rubbing the expectant bellies of his girlfriends as they walk out.

With more than 312K followers on Instagram, he seems intent on keeping his fans up to date, although he hasn’t mentioned when the due dates are.

In the meantime, Nwogu is living the soft life until his babies arrive.

In his most recent post, he said: “All I Really Want To Do in My Life Right Now Is To Work Hard, Find Money, Post Memes.”

Besides his extravagant lifestyle and penchant for beautiful women, the entrepreneur and businessman seems to love controversy. Recently, he got dragged for sharing images of himself walking with women on leashes.