Nothing gets past this girlfriend who caught her man cheating with the tiniest of clues

“You can run but you can’t hide.” For TikToker Jedda that adage rings true.

Story continues below Advertisement

Thanks to her impressive investigative skills, she found out her boyfriend was cheating on her. And no, it wasn’t blatantly obvious. It was the tiniest of clues that led her to believe her other half had not been as faithful as she initially thought. Taking to TikTok, she shared her evidence and has now dedicated her account to how his web of lies starting unravelling before him.

In her initial post, Jedda said: “When you catch your boyfriend cheating because you recognised his breakfast order and thumb in another girl’s Instagram post.” The clip shows someone’s thumb next to a weird assortment of breakfast pastries – obviously her boyfriend’s choice. How Jedda managed to pinpoint her boyfriend’s thumb in a random Instagram post from another woman can only be described as genius.

Story continues below Advertisement

Story continues below Advertisement

Even after showing him the evidence, Jedda said he was innocent. But she didn’t stop there. She and the other woman compared the “cheating thumb” picture and that’s when she realised he had been cheating on her for more than two and a half years. In a follow-up post, Jedda said: “The realisation my gut feeling was accurate which overpowers being sad because I love being right.”

Story continues below Advertisement