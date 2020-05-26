NPO to sell local art to raise funds in fight against GBV

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The current lockdown has thrown a spotlight on those vulnerable to domestic abuse and gender based violence in South Africa. Lifeline SA chief executive Molefi Takalo said that the number of GBV distress calls had shot up from 12 000 to almost 80 000 since the first week of the shutdown. Gender based violence does not discriminate across race, culture, social or economic standing. As a response to this, Lee-Anne Germanos (a non-practicing attorney and legal researcher into gender based violence and the criminal justice system) and Leanne Berger (an illustrator and designer) have founded The Embrace Project. “This will be an online platform through which we sell art, to raise funds for established grass roots organisations that are combatting gender based violence, and supporting victims and those affected,” said Germanos. The Embrace Project (Every Human’s Power) is a non-profit organisation that aims to creatively combat gender based violence by creating a platform for the sale of the artwork of South African creatives and artists.

The proceeds will go to existing grass-roots organisations involved in combating gender based violence in their respective communities, one of which will be FightBack SA.

The Embrace Project also creates awareness of the pandemic that is gender based violence (its prevalence and causes) through its social media platforms while simultaneously working to change the narrative around violence and disempowerment.

All collaborators (artists) and supporters of The Embrace Project are welcome. “We have just launched, and there is much more to be done. Please join us in support of this cause! We are stronger together,” added Berger.

Their website (with the art sale platform) will soon follow with a pre-sale launch on June 12, 2020, where you will be able to purchase and put up some beautiful pieces of art in your homes in support of this initiative.

Follow their pages on Facebook and Instagram: @theembraceprojectza #createchange #everyhumanspower #releasingyourpower #diversity #inclusivity #community”

You can also email: [email protected] or [email protected]