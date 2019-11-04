Once again the Duchess of Sussex finds herself embroiled in controversy. Picture: Reuters

Once again the Duchess of Sussex finds herself embroiled in controversy. Just when we thought the dust had settled on the British tabloids hounding her, another story surfaces its ugly head. This time it involves a certain former England soccer star. According to various publications, Markle allegedly claimed that Ashley Cole pursued her before she met the Duke of Sussex. Now the ex-soccer player's brother has rubbished the claims.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to have told a journalist that womanizer Cole, 38, "tried very hard" to get her attention on Twitter back in 2013, Fox News reported.

The Daily Express further reported that the claim was a ploy on her side to boost her profile by appearing in the UK tabloids.

Cole's brother, Matty Cole, has come out in his brother's defence by saying: “It’s nonsense, completely made up. He definitely wouldn’t have to beg Meghan Markle for a date.

“She’s not the kind of girl he goes for anyway, and he’s never fancied her.”

Cole's remarks are in stark contrast to Markle's latest bid to have the British press stop publishing hearsay stories and fake news.