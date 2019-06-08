Sue Duminy with her husband, Proteas allrounder JP. Picture: Supplied

Flossing designer handbags and eyewear, the WAGS of the ICC Cricket World Cup didn’t come to play. No, the world is their stage when it comes to one of the greatest sporting events of the season, and they’re only too happy to oblige. So in honour of the fabulous side of the game, we’ve rounded up a definitive list of the wives and girlfriends of the Proteas Cricket World Cup squad.

Imari Visser

Twitter handle: @ImariDuPlessis

Avid photographer and marketing extraordinaire, Visser has managed to carve her own path outside of her husband Faf Du Plessis’ career as Proteas captain. The couple married in 2013 and are parents to a two-year-old daughter. The former model is the brains behind beauty skincare company Nimue Skin Technology and can often be seen cheering from the sidelines while accompanying her husband on tour.

Sasha Hurly

Instagram handle: @sashadekock

The wife of Quinton de Kock, Hurly doesn’t do things in half measures. The couple married in 2016 at Le Victoria, Mauritius, with the whole SA cricket team in attendance. Theirs is a real-life fairytale romance - they met in 2012 during a CLT20 match between the Highveld Lions and Mumbai Indians when she was part of the cheerleading squad during the game. “After the game, she came up and congratulated me. Later, I thanked her back over Facebook. As we started talking, it just clicked. I didn’t think it could start on the field,” de Kock told the Hindustan Times on first meeting Hurly.





Sumaiyah Amla

Preferring to keep a low profile and with very little mentioned about her in the media, Hashim Amla’s wife Sumaiyah remains an enigma. She resigned from her job as a school teacher after their arranged marriage, and openly admitted to www.outlookindia.com during a rare interview that her knowledge of cricket never went beyond the rudimentary despite being married to one of SA’s greatest batsmen.

Sue Duminy

Instagram handle: @sueduminy

Nicole O'Connor

Instagram handle: @nicoledoconnor

Micaela Kleu

Instagram handle: @micaela_nortje

Sumayya Dildar

Instagram handle: @sumayyadildar

It sounds like something out of a Bollywood movie when Pakistan-born Imran Tahir moved from his home country to marry South African Sumayya Dildar. Dildar was pursuing a modelling career when the couple met in 1988, but has since then given up the spotlight to raise their little boy Gibran.