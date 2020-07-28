Prince Harry had secret Instagram account while dating Meghan, new book reveals

Prince Harry had a secret Instagram account whilst dating Duchess Meghan. Soon after their first date in London, the 'Suits' actress was seen following a new account on the photo-sharing site, now revealed to be the flame-haired royal's personal and private account. Naturally, it was under a different name - @SpikeyMau5 - with the picture of mouse-shaped helmet. The name was created using his nickname "Spike", fused with one of his favourite DJs' name's, Deadmau5. Meghan also marked the start of her romance by sharing a picture of a love heart sweet which had the words "Kiss Me" adorned on it, the caption underneath it read: "Lovehearts in #London. (sic)" The now couple first met at Soho House's Dean Street Townhouse in London on a blind date, and soon went out for another date the night after.

A friend told Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand for their book, 'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family': "Almost immediately they were almost obsessed with each other. It was as if Harry was in a trance. Harry knew they would be together at that point. She was ticking every box."

Following these two successful date nights - where Prince Harry drank a beer and Duchess Meghan sipped on a martini - Meghan went to meet Harry at his cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace, using the staff entrance to keep things as low key as possible.

It was only a month later when Prince Harry took Meghan to Botswana for a romantic camping trip, leaving Meghan "completely spellbound".

And it was three months into their romance, with trips abroad to Toronto, Canada, where Meghan lived, when the two of them uttered the infamous three words - "I love you."