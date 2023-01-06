Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, January 6, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Prince Harry regrets Googling Duchess Meghan’s sex scenes

Prince Harry regrets watching his wife's sex scenes in 'Suits'. Picture: Alastair Grant/Pool via Reuters

Prince Harry regrets watching his wife's sex scenes in 'Suits'. Picture: Alastair Grant/Pool via Reuters

Published 1h ago

Share

Prince Harry regrets watching his wife's sex scenes in “Suits”.

The Duchess of Sussex played Rachel Zane for seven seasons on the TV legal drama, and Harry has admitted to making a "mistake" by watching his wife's steamy love scenes on the show.

Story continues below Advertisement

In his new memoir “Spare”, Harry revealed that he made "the mistake of Googling and watching some of her love scenes online" when they started dating.

He added: "I’d witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room. I didn’t need to see such things live."

The duchess' on-screen love interest was played by Patrick J. Adams. The 41-year-old actor starred as Mike Ross, an unlicensed lawyer, in the hit TV series.

More on this

Harry is releasing his memoir shortly after he and his wife starred in a Netflix documentary series called “Harry and Meghan”.

The documentary made headlines around the world - but the duchess' half-sister, Samantha Markle, previously dismissed the show as "fake news".

Story continues below Advertisement

She said: "I can't believe we were essentially looking at $100-million fake news PR machine. It's projection at its finest. And it's almost comical."

In particular, Markle, disputed the duchess' claim that she "took care" of her grandmother in her "final years".

Markle, explained: "The whole grandmother thing - that just did it for us.

Story continues below Advertisement

"I think my grandmother would be rolling over in her grave if she saw that. And she didn't take care of her. She visited her. She never made apple butter with her because my grandmother was making apple butter, like, in the 1970s before Meghan was even born.

"So it's been so far-fetched. It's like a tragic comedy, especially sadly for our family and for the royals. And here we are."

Related Topics:

Prince HarryMeghan MarkleRoyal FamilyBig Friday ReadGoogleDating

Share

Recent stories by:

Bang Showbiz