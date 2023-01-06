Prince Harry regrets Googling Duchess Meghan’s sex scenes

Prince Harry regrets watching his wife's sex scenes in “Suits”. The Duchess of Sussex played Rachel Zane for seven seasons on the TV legal drama, and Harry has admitted to making a "mistake" by watching his wife's steamy love scenes on the show.

In his new memoir “Spare”, Harry revealed that he made "the mistake of Googling and watching some of her love scenes online" when they started dating. He added: "I’d witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room. I didn’t need to see such things live." The duchess' on-screen love interest was played by Patrick J. Adams. The 41-year-old actor starred as Mike Ross, an unlicensed lawyer, in the hit TV series.

Harry is releasing his memoir shortly after he and his wife starred in a Netflix documentary series called “Harry and Meghan”. The documentary made headlines around the world - but the duchess' half-sister, Samantha Markle, previously dismissed the show as "fake news".

She said: "I can't believe we were essentially looking at $100-million fake news PR machine. It's projection at its finest. And it's almost comical." In particular, Markle, disputed the duchess' claim that she "took care" of her grandmother in her "final years". Markle, explained: "The whole grandmother thing - that just did it for us.

