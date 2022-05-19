‘Prince William and Kate Middleton separate’ – the headline that has sparked rumours of the royal breakup

“Prince William and Kate Middleton separate as Duchess moves out with children” tweeted MSN. Okay. Relax. It’s not true. But that got your attention, right?

Story continues below Advertisement

When an MSN article went live alleging that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had split, royal fanatics clutched their pearls. The article even stated that the Duchess had allegedly moved out with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. If you’re now frantically searching for the article, you will not find it because it’s already been deleted.

One can only assume that this is a clear indication that the story isn’t true. Or is it? So where did all of this come from? How does a news agency go out and publish news that will surely give the Queen a heart attack? After MSN published the scandalous article, “Newsweek” did some digging of their own and discovered that it was a French website, Oh My Mag, that claimed that the darling couple’s marriage was over.

Story continues below Advertisement

Oh My Mag’s publisher confirmed this to “Newsweek”. Via their spokesperson they released a statement saying: “This story is indeed false and has been published by accident. We are taking it down momentarily.” Based on their piece MSN then published their own version of Oh My Mag’s story that went as far as posting a teaser on Twitter saying: “Prince William and Kate Middleton separate as Duchess moves out with children.” Screenshot of the MSN tweet. Picture: Twitter Of course the tweet, along with the article, has since been removed.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the article there were allegations that palace staff overheard a “heated discussion” between Kate and Wills. We’ve all heard so many rumours of what palace staff allegedly say. However, where there’s smoke there’s fire and let’s hope that this whisper of smoke is indeed nothing but fake grey cloud from a gossip smoke machine. A few years ago, there were reports that all was not well with the Cambridges.

Story continues below Advertisement

Rumours of William allegedly cheating on his wife with friend Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, were major news in 2019. Talks of William cheating on Kate while she was pregnant with their third child, Prince Louis, saw the second in line to the crown take legal action against British publications. They resurfaced again earlier this year when journalist Alex Tiffin brought them up again on Twitter while replying to a tweet about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the editor of the “Daily Mail”.

Referencing “William’s affair with the Rose lassie”, Tiffin wrote: “Injunctions from the High Court in London are worthless in Scotland, my residence, and no amount of legal pressure is going to erase the fact Prince William had an affair with Rose Hanbury. Enjoy your evening.” He even claimed that many have evidence of the alleged affair. “Multiple UK news outlets have had evidence of the affair and his other comments, some even spoke of them on this site before legal threats saw them delete,” said Tiffin.