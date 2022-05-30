Princess Charlene avoided ‘forced tactile poses’ with Prince Albert, claims body language expert

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert stepped out this weekend for their first official engagement as a couple since her return to Monaco for the F1 Grand Prix. The princess last attended the Grand Prix in 2019 just before the Covid-19 pandemic swept through the globe.

Story continues below Advertisement

With many other celebrities in attendance, the couple tried their best to present a united front. But body language expert Judi James begged to differ. James noted the mother of two’s smile showed “no genuine happiness” and she seemingly avoided “forced tactile poses” with Prince Albert.

Story continues below Advertisement

The magazine said the 64-year-old royal was doing everything possible to keep Charlene, 44, “at his side at public events”. Photos of Sunday’s event showed the couple walking side-by-side without holding hands, while Charlene warmly greeted drivers Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel with kisses on the cheek, the Daily Mail reported. Dressed in a blue tunic dress and white jeans, the princess appeared relaxed while greeting F1 drivers and former “Grey’s Anatomy” star Patrick Dempsey.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monaco Matin (@monacomatin) “Without their children to provide an outlet for more tactile and affectionate behaviours, Albert and Charlene manage to produce body language signals here that are puzzling enough to do nothing to quash rumours that sadly have been surrounding their marriage,” James said.

Story continues below Advertisement

About a week ago, the princess granted a rare interview to “Nice Matin”.