Princess Charlene avoided ‘forced tactile poses’ with Prince Albert, claims body language expert

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert stepped out this weekend for their first official engagement as a couple since her return to Monaco for the F1 Grand Prix.
The princess last attended the Grand Prix in 2019 just before the Covid-19 pandemic swept through the globe.
With many other celebrities in attendance, the couple tried their best to present a united front.
But body language expert Judi James begged to differ.
James noted the mother of two’s smile showed “no genuine happiness” and she seemingly avoided “forced tactile poses” with Prince Albert.
James’s observations comes after French magazine “Voici” claimed Prince Albert signed an “ultra-confidential contract” to pay his wife more than £10 million (about R196m) a year to fulfil her royal duties.
The magazine said the 64-year-old royal was doing everything possible to keep Charlene, 44, “at his side at public events”.
Photos of Sunday’s event showed the couple walking side-by-side without holding hands, while Charlene warmly greeted drivers Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel with kisses on the cheek, the Daily Mail reported.
Dressed in a blue tunic dress and white jeans, the princess appeared relaxed while greeting F1 drivers and former “Grey’s Anatomy” star Patrick Dempsey.
“Without their children to provide an outlet for more tactile and affectionate behaviours, Albert and Charlene manage to produce body language signals here that are puzzling enough to do nothing to quash rumours that sadly have been surrounding their marriage,” James said.
About a week ago, the princess granted a rare interview to “Nice Matin”.
Her absence from the principality while in South Africa for several months fuelled media speculation of a rift between her and Prince Albert, which the palace repeatedly denied.
Charlene criticised the speculation, praising her husband for supporting her, saying that “like all human beings we have emotions, fragilities, but our family is exposed to media attention and the slightest weakness is relayed”.