London - Eyebrows were raised among Lady Kitty Spencer’s social set when she started going out with Michael Lewis, a fashion tycoon nearly 32 years her senior.
But Princess Diana’s niece has proved their relationship is anything but a passing fancy. For I hear the 29-year-old society model has agreed to become the South Africa-born businessman’s second wife.
"Michael proposed to Kitty before Christmas," one of her friends tells me. "She’s been in Cape Town for the holidays and told her mother and the rest of the family. Michael is loved by all of them. Despite his wealth, he’s very humble and low key."
Lewis, who has an estimated fortune of £80-million, turns 61 this month and is five years older than Lady Kitty’s father, Earl Spencer.