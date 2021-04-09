Re-ignite your love flame with these tips on how to get your relationship groove back

LOVE IS a beautiful thing. Finding the person you want to want to spend every waking moment with is magical and a moment apart feels like a lifetime. Remember when holding hands felt electric, sharing a meal was an occasion and watching a movie on the couch felt like the perfect date? Ah yes, the good old days. As time goes by we become more comfortable in a relationship, those initial sparks start to fizzle. You barely hold hands, movies on the couch are just a normal boring night in and supper is more of a chore than an occasion. You’re even happy to have some time apart. Love might not fade but romance does as people stop making the effort they used to.

There are ways to re-ignite your love flame. Here are a few tips on how to work on your relationship and keep the mystery alive and well:

Put your phone down

These days our phones are like our third hand; we’re always on it even when we should be spending quality time with our partner. Luckily there is a way around it. You and your partner can schedule in “phone-free” time where you agree to put your phones away and instead focus on each other.

Define a time, like 6-9pm each evening, to catch up, connect and be present in the moment.

Laugh more

Being able to laugh effortlessly with your partner is a great way to create shared joy and priceless memories. In a year where moments of laughter are few and far between, these moments might need to be engineered to your advantage.

FIND something funny to watch. | Pexels

Why not choose a hilarious series on Netflix – there so many binge-worthy comedy series at the moment –for a night of laughter.

Talk more

Sometimes we find ourselves too busy to start conversations with our partners or we think we’ve been with them for so long so there’s no need to spend all night chatting. But really, when you stop talking to your partner that’s when you run this risk of being disconnected from them.

Set aside time, like the age-old “date night”, to have meaningful and enjoyable conversations with your partner.

Make the effort

In the era of lockdowns, dressing in something other than track pants seems completely out of the ordinary. To keep the flame alive you’re going to need to shelve your pyjamas for just one night a week and opt for something slightly more “dressy”.

Date night. | Pexels

Grab a jacket and tie or slip on that little black number and complement it with a scent that is sure to grab his or her attention.