Rebecca Loos accuses David Beckham of playing ‘the victim’ following release of his Netflix docu-series

When former Manchester United superstar David Beckham released his self-titled documentary 'Beckham’ on Netflix, fans expected bombshell after bombshell. Although it proved an entertaining watch, it never really got down to the bare bones like what really happened between Beckham and Rebecca Loos, and were the rumours of his alleged infidelity true?

He only scratched the surface during one episode. Loos, who had been Beckham’s PA during his stint with Real Madrid, claimed they were intimately involved. Denying her claims, he spoke instead of the pressure it put on his marriage to Victoria Beckham: "I don't know how we got through it in all honesty. Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But we are fighters.

“And at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for. But ultimately it's our private life." The former Spice Girls star agreed with her husband, and added: It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us. And here's the thing; we were against each other, if I'm being completely honest.“

Since the docu-series debuted, Loos, on the other hand, had to deal with online trolls coming for her, disturbing her idyllic life in Norway. According to the Daily Mail, a source told the publication, Loos wants Beckham to "man up and publicly apologise for hurting his wife.“