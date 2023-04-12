Redi Tlhabi sets the record straight on her ‘friendship’ with Nandipha Magudumana

Twitter has been a hotbed of conspiracy theories and hearsay this week ever since convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his accomplice Dr Nandipha Magudumana were arrested in Tanzania. Keyboard detectives were quick to present the “facts” and it seemed no one was immune from their association with Magudumana and Bester, albeit fleeting, including local celebrities and popular personalities.

Radio presenter and author Redi Tlhabi found herself having to field questions from curious tweeps after one of them dug up a tweet she posted several years ago, speaking about their friendship. Accompanying the post were a few photos showing the broadcaster and Magudumana alongside their friends group. The original post has since been deleted, but it didn’t stop social media users from asking Tlhabi about her “friendship” with Magudumana.

Tlhabi brushed off most comments with ease, and joked about tweeps wanting to dig up dirt on her. She said, “Twitter: ‘Redi, she’s your friend. Why are you quiet, you know something.’ “Then you give the information they want. Then: Why are you explaining? It means you are guilty of something.’”

Twitter: "Redi, she's your friend. Why are you quiet, you know something." Then you give the information they want. Then: "Why are you explaining? It means you are guilty of something." 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/XDcQFQExxv — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) April 11, 2023 Tlhabi went as far as humouring her followers and gave some insight into her relationship with the shamed doctor. “I’ve not seen her since February, 2019. And with the end of her marriage to Brian’s close friend and by extension, my friend, we have not had any contact. I am shattered for her little girls and would still call the cops on her,” she said.

I mean! And people digging up old pictures....like we should have all known that years later, she'd be smuggling a serial rapist out of jail? We should have read it in her eyes? https://t.co/HMaV5PX6o9 — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) April 11, 2023 Referring to Twitter sleuths bringing up the past, she said: “People digging up old pictures like we should have all known that years later, she’d be smuggling a serial rapist out of jail? We should have read it in her eyes?” The latest update on the Magudumana-Bester saga includes a medical doctor who claimed her identity was stolen by Magudumana.